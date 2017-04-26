Cannes: Capstone Group Formed by Christian Mercuri

In a pre-Cannes Film Festival move, international sales executive and producer Christian Mercuri has formed Capstone Group as a financing, production and full service international sales company.

Capstone, based in Beverly Hills, will debut at the Cannes market next month. The entity is funded through private equity, in partnership with Jeanette Zhou of Jaguar Entertainment.

Capstone Group said it offers filmmakers access to development funding, production funding as well as international distribution. The company anticipates to handle four to five big-budget commercial theatrical films per year.

The company has entered into a three-year deal with Red Granite Pictures handling the international sales for the production company. Danny Dimbort, longtime partner and colleague of Mercuri, will serve as a sales consultant for Capstone Group.

“In today’s world you have to be more than just a sales agent to be in a position to bring the very best theatrical titles to the buyers,” Mercuri said. “Capstone Group is a powerful new global entity that not only provides fully supported international distribution but also financing at all levels allowing us to partner with top filmmakers from the very beginning of a film. Our new company is perfectly positioned for current market conditions and I am thrilled to be championing this exciting venture working with creative and skilled producers like Red Granite.”

Mercuri most recently served as co-president of Red Granite International and handled international licensing for “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Dumb and Dumber To.” He began his career in 2002 when he joined Millennium/Nu Image as a member of the production department, then moved into international sales working alongside Dimbort.