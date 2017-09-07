Toronto: Canadian Producers Assn. Taps Montreal Duo McCraw, Dery Winners

Producer duo Kim McCraw and Luc
Toronto Intl. Film Festival

Montreal producer duo Kim McCraw and Luc Déry have won the Canadian Media Producers Assn.’s 2017 Indiescreen Award for established producer.

The award, which comes with a cash prize of CAN$10,000, was announced at an afternoon ceremony at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival’s industry hub, kicking off the festival’s industry conference, which runs through Sept. 13.

McGraw and Déry (who won the award in 2006, its inaugural year) have produced more than 15 acclaimed features under their micro_scope shingle, including the Oscar-nominated “Incendies” (2010) and “Monsieur Lazhar” (2011). Their latest, the psychological thriller “A Worthy Companion,” starring Evan Rachel Wood and Julia Sarah Stone (pictured above), marks the feature debut of renowned, Montreal-based photographer brother team Carlos and Jason Sanchez; the film has its world premiere this Sunday.

The emerging producer prize, which comes with a CAN$5,000 cash prize, was went to Wildling Pictures’ Kristy Neville and Matt Code, the duo behind several acclaimed short films; their first feature, helmer Molly McGlynn’s character piece “Mary Goes Round,” bows in the Discovery program on Saturday.

“The hard work, passion and innovation demonstrated by Kim and Luc, and the bold new ideas put forward by Kristy and Matt, illustrate that Canada continues to have an impressive impact on the world of film,” said CMPA CEO and president Reynolds Mastin at the awards ceremony. “I’m thrilled to be recognizing their accomplishments as independent producers today.”

 

