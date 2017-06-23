BRICS Film Festival Kicks Off in Chengdu, Spotlighting Talent from Emerging Regions

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
BRICS Film Festival Kicks Off Chengdu,
Courtesy BRICS Film Festival

The second annual BRICS International Film Festival kicked off Friday in Chengdu, the Chinese capital of Sichuan province.

The festival, which runs June 23 to 27, aims to spotlight emerging talent and established filmmakers from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The fest opens with “Where Has the Time Gone,” a multi-national five-part feature from Brazil’s Walter Salles, Aleksey Fedorchenko from Russia; Madhur Bhandarkar from India, Jia Zhangke from China, and Jahmil X.T.Quebka from South Africa.

The festival will showcase 30 films including a competition and selection of classic cinema from each nation, such as the Oscar-nommed “Central Station,” “City of God,” “The Monk and the Devil,” and “Happiness is a Four Letter Word.”

 

One nation will be highlighted each day of the event, starting with China on Friday and followed by Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa.

 

After India hosted the first edition in 2016, next year’s event will take place in South Africa.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad