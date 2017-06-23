BRICS Film Festival Kicks Off in Chengdu, Spotlighting Talent from Emerging Regions

The second annual BRICS International Film Festival kicked off Friday in Chengdu, the Chinese capital of Sichuan province.

The festival, which runs June 23 to 27, aims to spotlight emerging talent and established filmmakers from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The fest opens with “Where Has the Time Gone,” a multi-national five-part feature from Brazil’s Walter Salles, Aleksey Fedorchenko from Russia; Madhur Bhandarkar from India, Jia Zhangke from China, and Jahmil X.T.Quebka from South Africa.

The festival will showcase 30 films including a competition and selection of classic cinema from each nation, such as the Oscar-nommed “Central Station,” “City of God,” “The Monk and the Devil,” and “Happiness is a Four Letter Word.”

One nation will be highlighted each day of the event, starting with China on Friday and followed by Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa.

After India hosted the first edition in 2016, next year’s event will take place in South Africa.