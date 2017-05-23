Cannes: Breaking Glass Pictures Snags Carlos Lechuga’s ‘Santa & Andres’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Breaking Glass Pictures has snapped up the North American distribution rights to Carlos Lechuga’s political drama “Santa & Andres,” which has been banned in Cuba.

Sales agent Alfredo Calvino of Habanero Film Sales inked the deal with Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff at the Cannes Marché du Film. Breaking Glass plans a limited theatrical release in the fourth quarter of this year, followed by a release on DVD and VOD.

“The film has had an extensive festival round after it premiered last year at TIFF [Toronto Int’l Film Fest] and won the Best Performance Award at MIFF [Miami Int’l Film Festival], among others,” said Calvino.

Lechuga’s Cuban-Colombian-French co-production recently also took both best Ibero-American fiction feature and actress for its lead Lola Amores, as well as a Premio Maguey Special Mention for male lead Eduardo Martinez, at the Guadalajara Int’l Film Fest in March. A week before, both leads picked up a best performance award at the 34th Miami Int’l Film Fest, which announced its winners on March 11.

In December 2016, though initially selected, “Santa y Andres” did not screen at the 38th Int’l Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana after it was rejected by fest backer ICAIC, Cuba’s state-run film institute, for its storyline on an unlikely friendship between a gay novelist under house arrest and the revolutionary peasant woman sent to keep an eye on him.