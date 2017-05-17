Breaking Glass Buys Jessica Kaye-Mark Webber Drama ‘Inheritance’

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to family drama “Inheritance,” starring Mark Webber, Jessica Kaye, and Daniel Ahearn, Variety has learned exclusively.

Kaye and Laura E. Davis directed from their own script. Producers are Beatrice von Schwerin, Webber, and Aengus James. Executive producers are Steven J. Berger and Colin King Miller. Production companies are This Is Just a Test in association with Fer De Lance Productions and Poor Rich Kids.

Breaking Glass will handle international sales at the Cannes Film Festival. The company plans a festival run leading into a domestic theatrical release in the fall and VOD/DVD release in the holiday season.

Myrna Manzanares and Shamira Gill-Card also star in “Inheritance,” which premiered at SXSW. Kaye stars as a young woman who returns with her brother (played by Webber) and new lover (portrayed by Ahearn) to her childhood home of Belize and discovers that her estranged father has died. She must face her past while fighting for intimacy in her present.

Davis is a writer/director and a former Michener Fellow in screenwriting. Her first feature was “Thin Air.”

Kaye starred in “One Life to Live” and directed the documentary “Fabian Debora, A Life for Art,” which won the best documentary short at Cinequest.

The deal was negotiated by Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Marc Simon of Fox-Rothschild.