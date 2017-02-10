COMPETITION
Joaquim
Director: Marcelo Gomes
Rec Productores (Recife), Ukbar Filmes
Sales Agent: Films Boutique
The first Golden Bear tilt for Gomes (“Cinema, Aspirins and Vultures”) after “The Man in the Crowd” played Panorama three years back is an anti-colonial drama and fictional poetry about Tiradentes, Brazil’s most famous independence fighter who rose up in 1789 against the Portuguese crown.
PANORAMA
Vazante
Director: Daniela Thomas
Dezenove (Sao Paulo)/Nos Outros Prods.
Sales Agent: Films Boutique
Co-opening Panorama, Thomas’ solo debut after directing three movies with Walter Salles, is a drama, set in 1821 on a benighted farmhouse, where a young wife is left to her own devices with her estate’s slaves.
Call Me by Your Name
Director: Luca Guadagnino
RT Features, Frenesy Film Co., La Cinéfacture
Sales Agent: Memento Films Intl.
The 2017 Sundance sensation, co-produced and financed by Rodrigo Teixeira’s Sao Paulo-based RT Features, is a first love tale that advances the canon of gay cinema by “not necessarily [being] a gay movie at all,” Variety wrote.
Just Like Our Parents
Director: Lais Bodanzky
Gullane (Sao Paulo), Buriti Filmes
The first film by Lais Bodanzky — one of Brazil’s best-known women directors — to address directly the women’s situation in Brazil, written by Luiz Bolognesi, is a story of one woman’s rediscovery of her true self.
Pendular (pictured)
Director: Julia Murat
Syndrome Films/Esquina/Bubbles Project/Cepa Audiovisual/MPM
Sales Agent: Still Movies Murat’s follow-up to her debut, festival hit “Forgotten Memories,” chronicles the slow collapse of a dancer and sculptor’s relationship with a poetic, meditative style.
PANORAMA DOKUMENTE
In the Intense Now
Director: Joao Moreira Salles
VideoFilmes
Sales Agent: VideoFilmes
João Moreira Salles, brother of Walter Salles, chronicles China’s Cultural Revolution through re-discovered amateur footage shot there in 1966.
GENERATION
Two Irenes
Director: Fabio Meira
Roseira Filmes/Lacuna Filmes/Balacobaco Filmes
Sales Agent: True Colours
The debut of Meira, co-scribe of Rio Festival winner “De Menor,” is a coming-of-age eulogy about two half-sisters who challenge their patriarch father’s two-timing with their mothers, set in the exquisitely quaint rural town of Goais.
Don’t Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl!
Director: Felipe Braganca
Duas Mariola Filmes (Recife)/ Globo Filmes/Brasil Canal/Revolver Ámsterdam/Damned Films/Mutaca Filmes
Sales Agent: Mundial
Sundance- and Berlin-selected, this story about impossible first love and a broken family is set in a Brazil-Paraguay border region still haunted by a violent past. Bragança’s solo directorial debut is multi-layered and stylish.
Nalu on the Border
Okna
Director: Cristiane Oliveira
Oliveira’s feature debut, which won director prize at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro fest, is a story of a father’s consternation at his discovery that his 16-year-old daughter, Nalu, has grown up.
FORUM
Rifle
Director: Davi Pretto
Tokyo Filmes/Autentika Films
Sales Agent: Patra Spanou Film Marketing & Consulting
Pretto’s second movie after Berlin hit “Castanha,” it is a portrait of a devastated rural Southern Brazil after mass diaspora to big cities, and a young, half-witted sheep-hand’s reaction to large landowner’s moving in and buying up penniless farmers’ lands.
BERLIN CO-PRODUCTION MARKET
Paloma’s Wedding
Director: Marcelo Gomes
Rec Produtores
Story revolves around a transgender peasant woman yearning for a Catholic Church wedding with her boyfriend.
Overgod
Director: Gabriel Mascaro
Desvia Filmes
Mascaro and producer Rachel Ellis reteam after “August Winds” and “Neon Bull” in this movie. Set in a near future when Brazil’s predominant religion is neo-Pentecostal Christianity, “Overgod” delves into the day-to-day life of a young notary who embarks on a very personal mission to save Christian families from divorce, using all means possible.