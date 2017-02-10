COMPETITION

Joaquim

Director: Marcelo Gomes

Rec Productores (Recife), Ukbar Filmes

Sales Agent: Films Boutique

The first Golden Bear tilt for Gomes (“Cinema, Aspirins and Vultures”) after “The Man in the Crowd” played Panorama three years back is an anti-colonial drama and fictional poetry about Tiradentes, Brazil’s most famous independence fighter who rose up in 1789 against the Portuguese crown.

PANORAMA

Vazante

Director: Daniela Thomas

Dezenove (Sao Paulo)/Nos Outros Prods.

Sales Agent: Films Boutique

Co-opening Panorama, Thomas’ solo debut after directing three movies with Walter Salles, is a drama, set in 1821 on a benighted farmhouse, where a young wife is left to her own devices with her estate’s slaves.

Call Me by Your Name

Director: Luca Guadagnino

RT Features, Frenesy Film Co., La Cinéfacture

Sales Agent: Memento Films Intl.

The 2017 Sundance sensation, co-produced and financed by Rodrigo Teixeira’s Sao Paulo-based RT Features, is a first love tale that advances the canon of gay cinema by “not necessarily [being] a gay movie at all,” Variety wrote.

Just Like Our Parents

Director: Lais Bodanzky

Gullane (Sao Paulo), Buriti Filmes

The first film by Lais Bodanzky — one of Brazil’s best-known women directors — to address directly the women’s situation in Brazil, written by Luiz Bolognesi, is a story of one woman’s rediscovery of her true self.

Pendular (pictured)

Director: Julia Murat

Syndrome Films/Esquina/Bubbles Project/Cepa Audiovisual/MPM

Sales Agent: Still Movies Murat’s follow-up to her debut, festival hit “Forgotten Memories,” chronicles the slow collapse of a dancer and sculptor’s relationship with a poetic, meditative style.

PANORAMA DOKUMENTE

In the Intense Now

Director: Joao Moreira Salles

VideoFilmes

Sales Agent: VideoFilmes

João Moreira Salles, brother of Walter Salles, chronicles China’s Cultural Revolution through re-discovered amateur footage shot there in 1966.

GENERATION

Two Irenes

Director: Fabio Meira

Roseira Filmes/Lacuna Filmes/Balacobaco Filmes

Sales Agent: True Colours

The debut of Meira, co-scribe of Rio Festival winner “De Menor,” is a coming-of-age eulogy about two half-sisters who challenge their patriarch father’s two-timing with their mothers, set in the exquisitely quaint rural town of Goais.

Don’t Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl!

Director: Felipe Braganca

Duas Mariola Filmes (Recife)/ Globo Filmes/Brasil Canal/Revolver Ámsterdam/Damned Films/Mutaca Filmes

Sales Agent: Mundial

Sundance- and Berlin-selected, this story about impossible first love and a broken family is set in a Brazil-Paraguay border region still haunted by a violent past. Bragança’s solo directorial debut is multi-layered and stylish.

Nalu on the Border

Okna

Director: Cristiane Oliveira

Oliveira’s feature debut, which won director prize at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro fest, is a story of a father’s consternation at his discovery that his 16-year-old daughter, Nalu, has grown up.

FORUM

Rifle

Director: Davi Pretto

Tokyo Filmes/Autentika Films

Sales Agent: Patra Spanou Film Marketing & Consulting

Pretto’s second movie after Berlin hit “Castanha,” it is a portrait of a devastated rural Southern Brazil after mass diaspora to big cities, and a young, half-witted sheep-hand’s reaction to large landowner’s moving in and buying up penniless farmers’ lands.

BERLIN CO-PRODUCTION MARKET

Paloma’s Wedding

Director: Marcelo Gomes

Rec Produtores

Story revolves around a transgender peasant woman yearning for a Catholic Church wedding with her boyfriend.

Overgod

Director: Gabriel Mascaro

Desvia Filmes

Mascaro and producer Rachel Ellis reteam after “August Winds” and “Neon Bull” in this movie. Set in a near future when Brazil’s predominant religion is neo-Pentecostal Christianity, “Overgod” delves into the day-to-day life of a young notary who embarks on a very personal mission to save Christian families from divorce, using all means possible.