Ventana Sur: Vitrine Filmes Acquires Brazilian Distribution Rights to Otto Guerra’s ‘City of Pirates’

Otto Guerra, one of Brazil’s major animation auteurs, has been selected by Ventana Sur’s Animation! WIPs sidebar to present his 2D toon film “A cidade dos piratas” (City of Pirates).

Set up at Guerra’s Porto Alegre-based outfit Otto Desenhos Animados, “Pirates” has been acquired by Sao Paulo’s Vitrine Filmes for distribution in Brazil.

“Animation is finished and we are now working on the sound. We intend to have the final copy of the film by the end of March 2018,” Guerra told Variety.

Inspired by the politically incorrect characters created in the ’80s by Brazilian cartoonist Laerte Coutinho for the comic strip “Piratas do Tiete,” the film project was on hold for near two decades, delayed by the lack of financing resources and the fact that Laerte rejected his own characters after a gender reassignment.

These circumstances were finally captured by Guerra in the film, that follows an animation filmmaker facing a complex situation in the middle of a production: the author of the story begins to reject the ‘Pirates of the Tiete’s’ main characters of an almost-finished plot. In a desperate attempt to save the film, he decides to tell his dramatic story, creating a chaotic labyrinth between fiction and real life.

“Laerte has became a character in the film, making it an animation documentary in some sense. It is more of an adult film, although Laerte has himself a childish soul, especially regarding the dark side of children,” Guerra said.

According to producer-consultant Marta Machado, “it is quite a nonsense story, which gives it a very unique and, at the same time, universal approach. The story deals with gender transitions and its difficulties, establishing a parallel with the difficulties of making a film – which is also a rare way to deal with both subjects.”

“Otto’s films are quite different one from the other and they are usually very different from what has been produced in Brazil. He mostly makes auteurist feature animation films and this one must be his most auteurist of all, since he is depicted in the movie,” Machado added.

One of the most active Brazilian animation feature producers, Guerra’s Otto Desenhos Animados mostly focuses on adult animation. Its features have been shown in festivals around the world.

2006’s “Wood & Stock: Sexo, Orégano e Rock & Roll” won prizes at Córdoba’s Animacor, Expotoons in Buenos Aires and Animec in Quito. “Ate que a Sbornia Nos Separe,” co-directed by Guerra with Ennio Torresan, played at Annecy in 2013.

“Pirates” has gathered strong support, being awarded with cash prizes for development from both Ancine and the Prefeitura Municipal de Porto Alegre. It also received funding from Brazil’s Petrobras, BNFES Development Bank and Fundo Setorial do Audiovisual.

A new section at Ventana Sur, focused on Latin American animated films in post-production, WIPs is curated by the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market, Mifa.

Presenting “City of Pirates” to industry executives at WIPs on Wednesday Nov. 29, the film producers are look for pre-sales and a sales agents to handle the film worldwide.