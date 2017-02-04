Bloom has picked up international sales rights to “Strangers 2,” to be directed by Johannes Roberts (“The Other Side of the Door,” “47 Meters Down”) from a screenplay by Bryan Bertino – who wrote and directed the 2008 original, which grossed $82 million worldwide – and Ben Katai.

Bloom will introduce “Strangers 2” to buyers at the European Film Market.

“The Strangers 2” centres on a family that, arriving at a secluded mobile home park, are forced to spend the night in a borrowed trailer, where they are attacked by three masked psychopaths. The sequel is currently casting for Summer shoot in the U.S.

The Fyzz Facility Pictures’ Wayne Marc Godfrey (“The Foreigner,” “The Survivalist”), Robert Jones (“Centurion,” “The Usual Suspects”), Mark Lane and James Harris (“47 Meters Down,” “I Am Not A Serial Killer”) are producing, in association with Relativity Media.

Bloom’s Alex Walton called the original “my favorite horror movie of the past 10 years.”

The Fyzz’s Mark Lane said: “‘The Strangers’ redefined the home invasion genre by perfectly combining character and terror in a way that we rarely see.”

“Working with The Fyzz and Bloom to bring the brilliant set-up from the first movie to a new generation and deliver a powerful sequel is incredibly exciting,” added British director Johannes Roberts, who has recently teamed with the Fyzz Facility Pictures for coming-of-age drama “Hearts,” an adaptation with co-scribe Ernest Riera of Stephen King’s novella “Hearts in Atlantis.” Roberts’ shark thriller “47 Meters Down” will open on wide release in the U.S. this summer. Bertino, who is currently producing fantasy horror “Stephanie” for Blumhouse Productions, recently wrote and directed horror movie “The Monster” for A24.

Roberts is represented by CAA and 42, and Bertino by UTA.

“The Strangers 2” joins Blooms European Film Market slate which already feature one of its highest-profile titles, crime thriller “Dragged Across Concrete,” re-teaming “Hacksaw Ridge’s” Gibson and Vince Vaughn, from S. Craig Mahler (“Bone Tomahawk”). Bloom will also be selling Woody Harrelson’s one-shot live directorial debut “Lost in London.”