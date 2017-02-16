Sundance Selects has acquired North American rights to Oliver Murray’s authorized Bill Wyman documentary “The Quiet One.”

“My life has been an extraordinary adventure,” Wyman said. “The time feels right to delve into the archive and tell my story before I croak.”

The film has been made in collaboration with the former founding member and bass guitarist of the Rolling Stones, who performed with the iconic band from 1962 to 1993. He was the oldest member of the band when he joined at age 26 and — along with drummer Charlie Watts — usually opted for a low public profile. He’s led the band Bill Wyman’s Rythym Kings since 1997.

The film will feature previously unseen film footage and photographs. The deal was announced at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday.

The film is being produced by Jamie Clark (“Shut Up and Play the Hits”) and Jennifer Corcoran through their My Accomplice production company and Jason Bick (“20,000 Days on Earth”). Dan Braun of Submarine Entertainment will executive produce with archive production by James RM Hunt and Paul Bell of Dog and Duck Films (“Amy,” “Senna”).

Wyman, who is now 80, shot hours of unseen film footage, took thousands of photographs, collected a vast archive of memorabilia and kept a detailed diary of each and every single day. He’s published seven books.

“It has been a privilege to explore Bill’s vast and unseen archive and piece together his incredible life,” the filmmakers said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with the fantastic team at Sundance Selects to bring this unique and compelling project to the screen.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco from Sundance Selects/IFC Films with Dan Braun from Submarine Entertainment.