Bill Nighy Thriller ‘Limehouse Golem’ Gets Release Date From RLJ Entertainment

the limehouse golem tiff
Courtesy of TIFF

RLJ Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Bill Nighy’s thriller “The Limehouse Golem” and set a Sept. 8 release date in theaters and on demand.

The story is set in Victorian London as the city is gripped with fear as a serial killer – dubbed The Limehouse Golem – is on the loose and leaving cryptic messages written in his victim’s blood.

Nighy plays a Scotland Yard  detective with a troubled past and a sneaking suspicion he’s being set up to fail when he’s assigned the case. He’s faced with a long list of suspects, including music hall star Dan Leno (Douglas Booth) and must get help from a witness who has legal troubles of her own (Olivia Cooke), so he can stop the murders and bring the killer to justice.

Juan Carlos Medina directed the film from a script by Jane Goldman, based on the novel “Dan Leno and the Limehouse Golem” by Peter Ackroyd. It was produced by Stephen Woolley (“Their Finest”), Joanna Laurie and Elizabeth Karlsen (“Carol”).

The film also stars Daniel Mays (“Line of Duty”) and Eddie Marsan (“Ray Donovan”).  The film first premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

RLJ Entertainment’s Mark Ward and Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers.  HanWay Films is handling international sales and distribution.

