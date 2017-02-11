On Saturday, Stanley Tucci became the latest star to blast U.S. President Donald Trump in Berlin, saying that if his administration has its way, it would “eviscerate funding for the arts.”



The actor, writer, and director spoke at a press conference following the premiere of “Final Portrait,” which stars Geoffrey Rush as Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti and Armie Hammer as art critic James Lord in an adaption of the latter’s biography “A Giacometti Portrait.”



Asked if his film and the work of filmmakers could influence the Trump administration’s plans to cut funding for the National Endowment of the Arts, Tucci said, “I don’t think our film can influence the president in any way, shape, or form. There, government has always had an ambiguous relationship to the arts in the U.S. … I can imagine if this administration has its way, they will eviscerate the arts. Art should be an intrinsic part of life, but many people don’t see art as an important part of education. This administration may not even see education as important.”