ROME — Italian pubcaster Rai’s Rai Com sales unit has boarded a trio of promising pics by young Italian directors, including “The War of the Yokels,” a contemporary Romeo and Juliet tale set in Southern Italy which just premiered in the Rotterdam fest’s Bright Future section.

Rai Com will also be kicking off sales at EFM with market premiers of WWII romancer “In War For Love,” directed by Pierfrancesco Diliberto, aka Pif, known for previous pic “The Mafia Kills Only in Summer” which made an international splash, and on “There is a Light” by Fabio Mollo, whose “South is Nothing” played in Toronto and Berlin.

1970’s-set “Yokels” (pictured) is a tragicomic class struggle satire pitting two groups of boys, country bumpkins against rich kids. One of the rich boys has feelings for a pretty girl in the other camp, who becomes the pic’s Juliet. This first feature by directorial duo Davide Barletti and Lorenzo Conte, founders of Rome-based Fluid Video Crew collective, boasts Italo A-lister Claudio Santamaria (“They Call Me Jeeg”) in the cast, and ace film editor Jacopo Quadri (“Fire at Sea”). Produced by Minumum Fax Media, it will soon be released in Italy.

“In War For Love” is about a Sicilian worker in a New York restaurant compelled to go to Sicily to propose marriage during the 1943 Allied forces invasion of the island. Produced by Wildside, pic has pulled almost $4 million at the Italian box office, released by Rai Cinema. Pif’s “Mafia Kills Only in Summer,” which had scored more than $6 million, was released in the U.S. by Distrib Films.

“There is a Light” is a road movie pairing a gay man and a pregnant singer, played by Isabella Aragonese (“Sun, Heart, Love”), both of whom in their thirties. They travel through Italy trying to track down the father of her unborn child after meeting in a gay nightclub in Turin. Produced by Donatella Botti (“The Best of Youth”), this is Mollo’s second feature after the assured Mafia-infused “South is Nothing,” which travelled widely on the fest circuit.

At EFM Rai Com will also be screening the market premiere of Francesco Amato’s now-completed “Let Yourself Go,” toplining Toni Servillo (“The Great Beauty”). It’s a comedy with buzz in which Servillo plays a Jewish psychoanalyst who lives next door to his ex-wife, whom he is still in love with. After a minor illness he intersects, and becomes entangled with, a carnal personal trainer named Claudia, played by Spanish actress Veronica Echegui who recently starred with Gael Garcia Bernal in Mexican comedy “You’re Killing Me Susana.” “Let Yourself Go,” which is produced by Cattleya, was introduced to buyers at AFM.