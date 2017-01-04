The 67th Berlin Intl. Film Festival, also known as the Berlinale, will open on Feb. 9 with the world premiere of Etienne Comar’s directorial debut “Django.”

The French film revolves around Django Reinhardt, the well-known guitarist and composer, and his flight from German-occupied Paris in 1943.

“Django Reinhardt was one of the most brilliant pioneers of European jazz and the father of Gypsy Swing. ‘Django’ grippingly portrays one chapter in the musician’s eventful life and is a poignant tale of survival. Constant danger, flight and the atrocities committed against his family could not make him stop playing,” Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick said in a statement.

Comar has already made a name for himself as a producer and screenwriter with movies such as “Of Gods and Men,” “Haute Cuisine,” “My King,” “The Women on the 6th Floor” and “Timbuktu.” “Of Gods and Men” and “Timbuktu” were named best film at the Cesars.

