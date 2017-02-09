Jean Labadie’s Paris-based Le Pacte is handling worldwide sales rights outside producer countries to “Monos,” the second fiction feature from Alejandro Landes (“Porfirio”).

Introducing the drama-thriller at Berlin, Le Pacte will also distribute “Monos” in France. Le Pacte is also one of its six producers, which includes Colombia’s La Franja, Nicolas Avruj and Diego Lerman’s Campo Cine in Argentina, Uruguay’s Mutante Cine, the Netherlands’ Lemming Film, and Germany’s Pandora, the latter two longtime co-producers of Latin America movies.

Mutante Cine’s veteran Fernando Epstein is producing with Landes.

Shot in Spanish and English, “Monos” stars Julianne Nicholson (“Black Mass,” “Kinsey”), Moisés Arias, Julian Giraldo, and Sofía Buenaventura. “Monos” was written by Landes and Argentina’s Alexis Dos Santos. Pic begins on a Colombian mountaintop, which looks like a hedonistic summer camp. But it actually houses child soldiers who must make sure that Doctora, a kidnapped American woman, stays alive.

“It’s a film that examines the inner workings of child revolutionary soldiers and draws a portrait of ordinary adolescents thrown in extraordinary circumstances,” said Labadie.

The film switches to thriller when the young soldiers are forced to venture into the jungle, he added, saying that the producers searched for the perfect American actress for over two years.

Landes’ debut, “Porfirio,” unspooled in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2011.