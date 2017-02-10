FilmSharks Intl. has acquired international sales and remake rights to Alessandro Siani’s comedy “Mr. Happiness,” produced by Italian film and TV company Cattleya.

Launched by Rai’s 01 Distribution on Dec. 30, “Mr. Happiness” has grossed $10.7 million at the Italian B.O., becoming a firm candidate for the title of Italy’s comedy of the year.

In an extension of FilmSharks’ reach, “Mr. Happiness” marks the second movie produced by a big Euro film player that it has nabbed for international, after announcing this week that is has also nabbed Nacho G. Velilla’s “Stroke of Luck,” produced by Spain’s Atresmedia Cine, the film arm of media conglom Atresmedia Group.

In line with many of the previous Latin American pickups by Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks, both titles are mainstream comedies, with large domestic audiences and potential remake business.

“It is a key step for us to collaborate with today’s top European companies,” FilmSharks’ Guido Rud said.

Cattleya’s recent standout titles include Sky’s “Gomorrah” TV series.

Siani (“The Unlikely Prince,” “Welcome to the South”) also stars in the comedy.