Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Tim Smit’s sci-fi thriller “Redivider.”

Based on Smit’s short “What’s in the Box?,” the pic stars Dan Stevens and Bérénice Marlohe. Pic is co-written by Charlie Kindinger and Omid Nooshin. Patrick Chu produced the film for FilmNation Entertainment alongside Smit, and Sander Verdonk, and Denis Wigman for CTM Films.

The film, which is currently in post-production, is set in a futuristic world and follows a pilot battling to save his family after an experiment for unlimited energy goes wrong.

“Smit’s previous work in VFX is evident throughout this film, and his experience working within the action and sci-fi genre takes his feature debut to a spectacular level,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “This will be a unique film that will captivate our audiences with its heavy visuals and thought-provoking plotlines.”

“We are thrilled to work with Saban on Tim’s amazing debut feature centered on this unique and thought provoking concept,” said FilmNation Entertainment.

Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, along with Robert Carney for FilmNation, who is selling the foreign rights. Executive producers are FilmNation’s Aaron Ryder and Milan Popelka, SquareOne Entertainment’s Al Munteanu, RainMaker Films’ Clay Pecorin and Russell Geyser, and Thibaut Niels.