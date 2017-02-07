Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has acquired worldwide sales rights outside Spain to Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s offbeat musical comedy “Holy Camp!,” the film adaptation of hit stage play “La llamada.”

One of the top sales agents in the Spanish-speaking world, Film Factory will be presenting “Holy Camp!” and showing its first teaser promo to international buyers at the upcoming Berlin European Film Market.

Produced by Enrique López Lavigne (“The Impossible,” “A Monster Calls”) and Toni Carrizosa and Kike Maíllo (“Barcelona Summer Night”), “Holy Camp!” production teams Madrid-based outfit Apache Films with Barcelona’s Sábado Películas.

Currently in post-production, the film will be released by DeAPlaneta this year in Spanish cinemas.

Described by Film Factory as “a zany, romp coming-of-age musical comedy that brings to mind Almodovar at his funniest,” the film centers on María and Susana, two rebellious teens who spend their summer in a catholic camp, where they live with Mother Superior Bernarda, an older nun looking to modernize, and Sister Milagros, a young nun filled with doubt.With music as their common denominator -the stage play combines electro-latin songs with Witney Houston-, teen rebellion and ecclesiastic order will collide, creating a hymn to freedom and first love.

“Holy Camp!’s” top-notch femme cast is headed by Goya Award winners Macarena García (“Snow White,” “Palm Trees in the Snow”) and Anna Castillo (“The Olive,” “Ghost Graduation”), plus one of Spanish comedy’s rising stars, Belen Cuesta (“Kiki: Love to Love’s”).

“This film is so full of energy and joy that I’m sure buyers will love it,” said Canales.

“’Holy Camp!’ is unique, a musical based on a successful play, and will move young audiences eager to watch such a fun and feel-good film,” he added.

Producer Lopez Lavigne called “Holy Camp!” “a comedy, drama, rites of passage and woman’s film, a generational musical and sung movie,” citing as references the “corrosive hedonistic films of a young Almodovar at his most pop art and the independent American musicals of John Waters and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”

Created and directed by Calvo and Ambrossi, “La llamada” started in 2013 as a small underground musical play in Madrid. Praised by critics and spectators -more than 150,000 to date-, it has become one of the most relevant events on Spain’s theater scene in recent years, also being performed in further territories such as Mexico, Argentina and Russia.