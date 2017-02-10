Studio Hamburg Enterprises has boarded “To the Unknown God,” an international co-production between Italy’s Kineofilm and Germany’s Films in Motion.

German actor Ulrich Tukur and Italy’s Paolo Bonacelli lead the cast in the €1.2 million ($1.28 million) production, described as an emotional family drama revolving around the issue of palliative care. Kineofilm’s Laura Pellicciari also stars and serves as executive producer along with Berlin-based producer Rene Ash of Films in Motion.

Studio Hamburg has acquired world rights outside of Italy, where Medusa is handling the film. Angelika Mohr of Munich-based Morefilms is co-producing.

Writer-director Rodolfo Bisatti, also of Kineofilm, is directing based on a screenplay he penned with Maurizio Pasetti and Pellicciari.

“The emphasis of our film is the relationship between the one who prepares for the end of his existence and those who stay behind,” Bisatti said. “The one who will be accompanied becomes the master of the one who accompanies him.”