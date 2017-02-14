Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales has struck a raft of deals at the Berlinale, among them the licensing to China (Hugoeast) and Benelux (Cinemien) of Carla Simón’s Berlinale Generation Kplus player “Summer 1993,” a title which is sparking good word-of-mouth at the Berlinale.

Spaniard Simón’s feature debut, the co-production between Barcelona’s Inicia Film and Madrid’s Avalon, in Spain, and Les Contes Modernes in France, turns on a six-year old girl who faces the first summer with her new adoptive family in Catalonia, after her parents’ death.

World premiering at Berlin, the film has received strong interest from French companies, according to New Europe CEO Jan Naszewski.

A burgeoning force in independent production and distribution in Spain, Avalon will release “Summer 1993” in Spanish theaters.

The Polish company has also unveiled new sales on Gabe Klinger’s “Porto,” a story about two outsiders set in the Portuguese city of Porto, starring the late Anton Yelchin and Lucie Lucas.

The films has been sold to Japan (“Mermaid Film”), South Korea (“AUD”), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Hong Kong (Golden Scene) and Greece (Neo Films).

The narrative feature debut of Klinger, who directed Venice-award-winning documentary “Double Play: James Benning and Richard Linklater,” “Porto” was previously acquired by Mozinet in Hungary, Fenix Filmes in Brazil and MFA Plus for German-speaking territories.

A co-production between Portugal’s Bando A Parte, Double Play Films in the U.S., France’s Gladys Glover and Poland’s Madants, which is executive produced by Jim Jarmusch, “Porto” played last year at the San Sebastian Film Festival’s New Directors sidebar and BFI London Film Festival’s First Feature Competition.