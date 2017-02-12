Films Boutique has closed 10 territories on Ildiko Enyedi’s Berlin competition screener “On Body and Soul,” a sign that the pic is a breakout arthouse hit at the European Film Market.

“On Body and Soul” has scored licensing pacts Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte in France, Alamode Films for Germany and Austria and Movies Inspired for Italy.

Enyedi’s comeback to filmmaking after 18 years, “On Body and Soul” has also closed Benelux (September Films), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Greece (Strada Films), Israel (Shani Films), former Yugoslavia (Megacom), Turkey (Filmarti), and Brazil (Imovision).

Offers for the U.S., U.K., Japan, Spain, China, Hong Kong, Portugal, Poland, Scandinavia and the Baltics are on the table, said Films Boutique’s Jean-Christophe Simon.

“‘On Body and Soul’ is the perfect example of what international distributors are looking for — untold and original stories with a strong artistic filmmaker vision,” Simon said, adding, “the film is an uncommon love story as probably ever seen before, and it amazing that it will have top distribution all over the world.”