New York-based distributor Film Movement has secured North American rights to “Amnesia,” the latest film from Barbet Schroeder.
The announcement was made at the Berlin Film Festival. Film Movement will open “Amnesia” theatrically at the Cinema Village in New York before a VOD bow on July 21 and then a home-video release. Film stars Marthe Keller and Max Riemelt. Film played in 2015 Cannes.
“Barbet Schroeder is a master of character studies,” said Film Movement’s president Michael E. Rosenberg. “And ‘Amnesia’ is no exception.”
Film Movement’s recent acquisitions take in Andrzej Wajda’s “Afterimage,” Koji Fukada’s “Harmonium” and Jan Hrebejk’s “The Teacher.” “Amnesia” is sold by Les Films du Losange, the company Schroeder established in Paris in 1963.
