Film Factory Entertainment has picked up worldwide sales rights outside Spain to Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi’s true events-inspired Basque period drama “Aundiya” (“Giant”).

The new film re-teams as directors two of the three top creative talents behind 2014 Basque hit movie “Loreak” (“Flowers”), which was Spain’s foreign-language entry for the 88th Academy Awards.

“Giant” is also produced by “Loreak’s” Irusoin and Moriarti Produkzioak, this time in partnership with Koldo Zuazua’s Kowalski Films (“Wounded”).

Adolfo Blanco’s Contracorriente will release the film in Spain by 2017’s third quarter.

Vicente Canales’ Film Factory is presenting the project and showing the first promo to international buyers at the European Film Market.

With Eneko Sagardoy (“The Night Watchman”), Joseba Usabiaga (“Picadero”) and Iñigo Aramburu (“The Invisible Guardian”), “Aundiya” is set in the mid-nineteenth century portraying the tough life of a Northern Spain’s traveling freak show.

When Martin (Usabiaga) returns home from the war, crippled and defeated, his brother Joaquin (Sagardoy) has grown up to become an actual giant, and useless for the family’s work in their tiny hamlet.

To keep the family afloat, the two embark on a breathtaking adventure, turning the giant into a circus act, performing in squares, theaters and leading courts throughout Europe.

“’Aundiya’ is a touching tale based on a real and universal story that will move audiences all over the world,” Canales said.