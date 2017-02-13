ARP Selection, one of France’s premier arthouse distributors, has acquired all French rights to “Veronica,” a real case-based horror movie by “REC” co-director Paco Plaza.

The deal was negotiated by Michele Halberstadt and Laurent Petin at ARP with Film Factory Ent.’s Vicente Canales, who handles movie’s international rights.

Enrique López Lavigne (“The Impossible,” “A Monster Calls”) produces at Apache Films. Sony Pictures plans a theatrical release in Spain by next fall.

Plaza, one of Spain’s biggest genre film talents, directs in “Veronica” a largely female cast, including Ana Torrent (“The Other Boleyn Girl”), Leticia Dolera (“The Bride”), Consuelo Trujillo (“The Bride”) and debutant Sandra Escarcena.

Formerly known as “The File,” film is inspired by the only case in history that the Spanish police classified as supernatural, remaining unsolved to this day.

During a total eclipse of the sun, Veronica and two friends decide to make a ouija board to invoke her father’s spirit. After the glass shatters, Veronica enters a kind of trance and passes out, frightening her friends.

Once recovered, she starts to perceive strange things at home that make her think she’s brought her father back to the world of the living.

“We’re glad to know that this great title will have a wide theatrical release in a key territory like France. After Plaza’s successful ‘REC’ saga, we are confident that ‘Veronica’ will be a big hit”, Canales said.