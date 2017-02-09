The German government on Thursday announced that it was increasing this year’s budget for the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) from €50 million ($53.4 million) to €75 million ($80 million).

The DFFF has been an attractive financial instrument that has helped lure major international productions to Germany, among them Gore Verbinski’s “A Cure for Wellness,” Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War,” and Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies.”

Speaking at a German Producers Alliance event on the Berlin Film Festival’s opening day, culture and media commissioner Monika Grütters said that the increase will help strengthen Germany as a film location. “I want to create an additional incentive for international contracts to German production service providers and ensure that German production locations such as the film studios in Potsdam-Babelsberg, Munich, and Cologne remain competitive,” Grütters said.

Grütters added that a further increase was likely for 2018.