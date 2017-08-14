‘Baby Driver’ Crosses $100 Million Milestone at Domestic Box Office

Sony’s “Baby Driver” has crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office after seven weeks in theaters.

The actioner, starring Ansel Elgort as a talented getaway driver, has also taken in $67 million overseas. Remaining markets that have yet to open include Japan, Russia, China, Italy, and South Korea .

The film was made for a relatively modest budget of $34 million and performed above expectations following its release on June 28, grossing $39 million in its first seven days. Sony debuted the film in March at SXSW. The film scored 94% “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes and the soundtrack reached No. 1 on iTunes shortly after its release.

“Baby Driver” is a TriStar Pictures and MRC presentation shot in and around the city of Atlanta. Edgar Wright directed from his own script. Kevin Spacey stars as crime boss and Lily James portrays the love interest. Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal and Jon Hamm also star.

“Even if I wasn’t involved in ‘Baby Driver’ I would be thrilled, encouraged and inspired that an original film connected with mainstream audiences in this franchise heavy summer,” Wright said. “I made it to be seen on the big screen and I’m so glad the audiences turned up (some many times). I have to thank my hard working producers, crew and cast for bringing this script to the screen and making a long dreamt of movie come true. And endless kudos to all at MRC, Tristar and Sony for having enough faith in my creation to a. make it and b. proudly put in the middle of the summer season.”

The film is produced by Nira Park through her Big Talk Pictures, and Working Title principals Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan. Executive producers are Wright, Adam Merims, James Biddle, Rachael Prior, Liza Chasin, and Michelle Wright.