Aubrey Plaza’s Comedy ‘Ingrid Goes West’ to Close LA Film Festival

The LA Film Festival has chosen Aubrey Plaza’s dark comedy “Ingrid Goes West” as its closing night film on June 22.

“Ingrid Goes West” is directed by Matt Spicer and written by Spicer and David Branson Smith. The film, which also stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, and Billy Magnussen, premiered in competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.

Plaza’s character Ingrid Thornberg reacts to her mother’s death and a series of self-inflicted setbacks by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession Taylor Sloane (played by Elizabeth Olsen). After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of friends, the facade begins to crack in both women’s lives.

The LA Film Festival also announced a world premiere gala screening of Ric Roman Waugh’s “Shot Caller,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Omari Hardwick, Lake Bell, Jon Bernthal, Emory Cohen, Jeffrey Donovan, and Benjamin Bratt. “Shot Caller” is being distributed by Saban Films.

The festival, now in its 23rd year, also unveiled a Film Independent member screening of Jeff Baena’s “The Little Hours” starring Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Plaza, John C. Reilly, and Molly Shannon, from distributor Gunpowder & Sky. USA Network will also screen the West Coast premiere of series “The Sinner,” starring Jessica Biel, Bill Pullman, and Christopher Abbott.

The festival will open June 14 with the world premiere of Colin Trevorrow’s drama “The Book of Henry.” The film stars Naomi Watts, Jacob Tremblay, Jaeden Lieberher, Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, Maddie Ziegler, and Dean Norris. Watts plays a single mother while Tremblay plays her genius son who has a plan to help a classmate with a dangerous secret.

“Being able to bookend the Festival with strong female leads was a deliberate choice,” said festival director Jennifer Cochis. “These women aren’t a love interest or a small plot point, they are driving the narratives of both our Opening and Closing Night films. ‘Ingrid Goes West’ takes place all over Los Angeles, it is such a dark funny gem of a film and Aubrey Plaza shines.”