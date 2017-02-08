Aubrey Plaza, Emile Hirsch, Jemaine Clement, Craig Robinson and Matt Berry are starring in the independent comedy “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn,” which has launched production in Eureka, Calif.

“The Greasy Strangler” director Jim Hosking is helming from a script he co-wrote with David Wike. Park Pictures, Wigwam Films and Rook Films are the production companies.

UTA Independent Group is representing the North America sale. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales at the Berlin Film Festival.

The story follows Lulu Danger’s unsatisfying marriage taking a turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only.”

The film is being funded by the BFI with National Lottery funding, Film4 and GPS Partners. Producers are Sam Bisbee and Theodora Dunlap of Park Pictures; Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh, Emily Leo of Wigwam Films; and Andy Starke of Rook Films.

Executive producers are David Gordon Green, the BFI’s Mary Burke, Sam Lavender from Film4, Jim Hosking, David Wike, Jackie Kelman Bisbee and Lance Acord.

“After the success of ‘The Greasy Strangler,’ we are proud to continue to support Jim Hosking as a left-field, break-out British comedy talent,” Burke said.

Plaza starred in “Ingrid Goes West” and “The Little Hours,” which both premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival.

UTA Independent Group is representing the North America sale. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales outside of North America. UTA represents Hosking, Clement, Hirsch and Robinson.