Argentina on the Rise: Valeria Bertuccelli

Renown actress sees her directorial debut, “The Queen of Fear,” selected for Sundance

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rei Cine

BUENOS AIRES — The Sundance Festival announced its full 2018 line-up Wednesday. Nearly half of its World Dramatic Competition titles were from Latin America; maybe as eye-catching, one, “The Queen of Fear,” was written and co-directed by Argentina’s Valeria Bertuccelli.

Few Argentine actresses are more highly regarded at home or abroad to cognoscenti as Bertuccelli, “an actor who aces deadpan comedy with her eyes closed,” Variety wrote of her movies with Martin Retjdman (“The Magic Gloves,” “Silvia Prieto”), which proved her breakthroughs. and “A Boyfriend for My Wife,” which introduced her to a far broader audience, landing No. 1 at the box office for 2008.

But Bertuccelli has largely been associated with comedy. Co-directed by Fabiana Tiscornia, “The Queen of Fear” looks on paper at least like full-on drama, another departure, as Bertuccelli portrays an actress . almost certainly not a dead ringer – who, one month out from her long-awaited career milestone one-woman show has sunk into a panic which she has channelled in the past to prepare her roles. But news that a good friend in Denmark has gotten worse and faces terminal treatment prompts her to question what her priorities in life really are.

One woman’s battle “to be herself,” a synopsis reads, “The Queen of Fear” is produced by a prestige and powerful team of Rei Cine (“Zama”) and the Disney-back Patagonik, and co-produced by Marcelo Tinelli in association with Snowglobe. Having been made off the radar, “The Queen of Fear’s” world premiere at Sundance will be commanding attention in Bertuccelli’s native Argentina and beyond.

More Film

  • Argentina on the Rise: Paula Martel

    Argentina on the Rise: Paula Martel

    BUENOS AIRES — The Sundance Festival announced its full 2018 line-up Wednesday. Nearly half of its World Dramatic Competition titles were from Latin America; maybe as eye-catching, one, “The Queen of Fear,” was written and co-directed by Argentina’s Valeria Bertuccelli. Few Argentine actresses are more highly regarded at home or abroad to cognoscenti as Bertuccelli, […]

  • Argentina on the Rise: a Portrait

    Argentina on the Rise: Valeria Bertuccelli

    BUENOS AIRES — The Sundance Festival announced its full 2018 line-up Wednesday. Nearly half of its World Dramatic Competition titles were from Latin America; maybe as eye-catching, one, “The Queen of Fear,” was written and co-directed by Argentina’s Valeria Bertuccelli. Few Argentine actresses are more highly regarded at home or abroad to cognoscenti as Bertuccelli, […]

  • Cinema Republic, Gullane Clinch ‘President by

    Ventana Sur: Cinema Republic, Gullane Clinch ‘President by Accident’ Remake Deal

    BUENOS AIRES — The Sundance Festival announced its full 2018 line-up Wednesday. Nearly half of its World Dramatic Competition titles were from Latin America; maybe as eye-catching, one, “The Queen of Fear,” was written and co-directed by Argentina’s Valeria Bertuccelli. Few Argentine actresses are more highly regarded at home or abroad to cognoscenti as Bertuccelli, […]

  • ?????????????????????

    Iran's 'Disappearance' Wins Silver Screen Award at Singapore Festival

    BUENOS AIRES — The Sundance Festival announced its full 2018 line-up Wednesday. Nearly half of its World Dramatic Competition titles were from Latin America; maybe as eye-catching, one, “The Queen of Fear,” was written and co-directed by Argentina’s Valeria Bertuccelli. Few Argentine actresses are more highly regarded at home or abroad to cognoscenti as Bertuccelli, […]

  • Argentina’s Mendoza Region Leaps Into the

    Ventana Sur: Argentina’s Mendoza Region Leaps into the Film, TV Business

    BUENOS AIRES — The Sundance Festival announced its full 2018 line-up Wednesday. Nearly half of its World Dramatic Competition titles were from Latin America; maybe as eye-catching, one, “The Queen of Fear,” was written and co-directed by Argentina’s Valeria Bertuccelli. Few Argentine actresses are more highly regarded at home or abroad to cognoscenti as Bertuccelli, […]

  • Ventana Sur: Ajimolido Films Add Two

    Ventana Sur: Ajimolido Films Add Two Features to Upcoming Slate

    BUENOS AIRES — The Sundance Festival announced its full 2018 line-up Wednesday. Nearly half of its World Dramatic Competition titles were from Latin America; maybe as eye-catching, one, “The Queen of Fear,” was written and co-directed by Argentina’s Valeria Bertuccelli. Few Argentine actresses are more highly regarded at home or abroad to cognoscenti as Bertuccelli, […]

  • Ventana Sur: 'Baronesa's' Juliana Antunes Develops

    Ventana Sur: 'Baronesa's' Juliana Antunes Develops Road Movie 'Hit and Back Copacabana' (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES — The Sundance Festival announced its full 2018 line-up Wednesday. Nearly half of its World Dramatic Competition titles were from Latin America; maybe as eye-catching, one, “The Queen of Fear,” was written and co-directed by Argentina’s Valeria Bertuccelli. Few Argentine actresses are more highly regarded at home or abroad to cognoscenti as Bertuccelli, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad