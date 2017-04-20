Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to the gay marriage drama “Do You Take This Man,” starring Anthony Rapp, Alyson Hannigan, Kate Walsh and Jonathan Bennett.

Joshua Tunick directed from his own script. He’s also producing with publicist-turned-producer Eric Kops and Dave Perkal. Breaking Glass is planning a July limited theatrical followed by a VOD/DVD release.

The story follows an intimate group of friends and family gathering at the home of two gay men — portrayed by Rapp and Bennett — to celebrate their nuptials. When the wedding hits a snag, the group helps the grooms to see that all marriages have their challenges.

Variety first reported on the project in 2015 as shooting was starting in Los Angeles, when the film was titled “Modern Love.” Thomas Dekker, Mackenzie Astin, Alona Tal, Hutchi Hancock, Marla Sokoloff, Lee Garlington and Sam Anderson also star.

“The Supreme Court’s decision on marriage equality came down on the last day of filming ‘Do You Take This Man,'” said Kops. “With the recent shift in the political climate, the story is as timely as ever.” Producers have said that while the film is about gay marriage, their intention is to remove the importance of the “gay” or “straight” descriptor and tell a story about the importance of the commitment of marriage.

“Do You Take This Man” had its U.S. premiere at Outfest, and went on to play the Cleveland International Film Festival, Reeling-Chicago and Out in Film: Atlanta.

The deal was negotiated by Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Andrew Herwitz and Lucas Verga of The Film Sales Company.