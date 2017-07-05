Annette Bening to Head Venice Film Festival Jury

ROME — U.S. actress Annette Bening will preside the jury of the upcoming 74th Venice Film Festival.

“It was time to break with a long list of male presidents and invite a brilliant talented and inspiring woman to chair our International competition jury,” said Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera in a statement.

“I am extremely happy that Annette Bening has accepted this role, which she will carry out by virtue of her stature, her intellect and the talents she has manifested over the course of her career, in Hollywood, Europe and on the stage,” Barbara added.

