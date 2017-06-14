Annecy: Imira Closes Distribution Deals with Top Players, including Netflix, Disney

In the run-up to Annecy’s MIFA market, Toonz Media’s Imira Entertainment, a leading producer-distributor for kids and family content, has unveiled a string of deals inked with key TV international players, including Netflix, Disney, Turner and Nickelodeon.

The multi-title deal with Netflix encompasses Korean studio Samg’s pre-school “Vroomiz,” “Miniforce” and action adventure “Power Battle Watch-Car” as well as Imira-produced “Lucky Fred,” “Lola & Virginia” and “Sandra, the Fairytale Detective.”

Disney, meanwhile, has picked up all four seasons of Tuba comic duo slapstick and non-dialogue comedy “Larva” for Latin America and the Caribbean. Also, Nickelodeon is expanding its previous multi-territory acquisition “Larva,” adding more seasons for Spain, Portugal and Portuguese-speaking Africa.

In Italy, Imira has sold to Turner the Calm Island-produced “Badanamu” and Samg’s “Vroomiz.”

Clan, Spain’s leading kids TV service run by pubcaster RTVE, has taken Showlab’s new pre-school series “”YoYo.” In South Africa, Showmax acquired “Jamillah & Aladdin,” a co-production between Cbeebies/CBBC, Kindle Entertainment, Toonz and Mediabiz.

“Zack & Quack,” a Zodiak Kids-produced pre-school pop-up adventure. and Aurora’s pre-school environmental “Yoohoo & Friends” will launch on Mexico’s Canal 11.

In a multi-territory arrangement, Portugal’s private broadcaster SIC has closed IMPs global classic “The Smurfs” for its broadcaster SIC K channel in Portugal and parts of Portuguese-speaking Africa, and for SIC international channels.

Imira has sold a massive 14-title package to Czech Republic and Slovakia’s free-to-air TV channel Tuty Broadcasting, and inked a 10-title deal with Buongiorno for its KidsInMind App platform. “Sandra, the Fairytale Detective” has gone to Kids Network for the Middle East.

New titles which Imira is handling at Annecy include comedy adventure “Smighties,” a Toonz co-production with Herotainment; “Gummy Bear,” co-produced by Google, Toonz, Media Group and Gummibar Intl.; and Lil Critter Workshop’s pre-school world traveller “Hogie the Globehopper.”

“2017 so far has been extraordinary for Imira from a distribution point of view, closing our year with more than a 70% increase in sales, largely due to the newly emerging and consolidating digital platforms,” said Imira CEO Sergi Reitg in a statement.