ANNECY: Brazil’s BIG Festival, Anima Mundi Join Forces to Launch BIG Anima Meetings

Two of Latin America’s biggest entertainment industry events, Brazil’s Independent Games Festival and Anima Mundi, are joining forces to launch a new business hub, called BIG Anima Meetings.

Aimed to generate business and strengthen Brazilian animation and game companies presence in the international market, BIG Anima Meetings is presented Wednesday June 14 at Annecy’s MIFA market by both festivals’ directors, who will speak about their new co-operation in the business section of both events.

“Annecy is the perfect forum to make this announcement because the idea is to bring indie animation and game companies together to enhance the commercial possibilities of both markets,” said Gustavo Steinberg, BIG Festival director.

“Independent animators have huge opportunities for business in games – both as service providers and as IP owners. And we mean that not only for Brazilian companies, but also for foreign companies,” he added.

BIG Anima Meeting’s inaugural edition will take place June 28-30, parallel to the 5th edition of BIG Festival, running June 24-July 2 in Sao Paulo.

Directed by Marcos Magalhaes, Anima Mundi, the International Animation Festival of Brazil, which launched in 1993, happens every year in the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

“They are both the biggest festivals and biggest business hubs of their kind in each area in Latin America,” Steinberg said. “It will be the first edition that we will work together for the business meetings.”

The new industry event aims to offer international publishers the chance to meet with top animation studios in Latin America. “This year is a start for animation, with a few foreign companies invited – and most of the Brazilian companies -, but next year we expect to drastically increase that number,” Steinberg said.

Switzerland’s industries will attend as the country of honor this year at BIG Festival; Quebec, which will be represented at BIG Anima Meetings by a delegation of developers, has always been a very close partner from the start of BIG.