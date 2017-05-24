Animated Movie ‘The Extincts’ in the Works at Cirrina Studios

Cirrina Studios is moving into pre-production of its first animated feature film, “The Extincts” with plans for a 2019 release.

The project is based on British writer Veronica Cossanteli’s middle grade novel of the same name. “The Extincts” follows the adventures of a boy who goes to work on a farm hidden deep in the woods where he discovers a hidden cache of extinct and mythological creatures, one of which escapes and terrorizes the town in which he lives.

The novel is published by Chicken House/Scholastic in the U.K. and in the United States by Henry Holt.

David Lipman, a producer on “Shrek 2,” will write the screenplay and William “Bill” Joyce will direct. Lipman will also produce the film with Michael Siegel, who was an executive producer on “The BFG”, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Rise of the Guardians”.

Jane Startz and Barry Cunningham will executive produce alongside Jim Pesoli and Karine Martin of Cirrina Studios. Production will take place at Dwarf Animation Studio in Montpellier, France.

“Feature animation is one of the cornerstones of Cirrina Studios’ broad ambitions,” said Lipman, who is also president of production at Cirrina Studios.

Joyce won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film with Brandon Oldenburg for his 2011 film “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore.” He’s written children’s books including “George Shrinks,” “Santa Calls,” and “Dinosaur Bob and his Adventures with the Family Lazardo.” He also won three Emmys for the animated series “Rolie Polie Olie.”

The deal was announced on Wednesday during the Cannes Film Festival.