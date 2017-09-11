Angelina Jolie’s ‘First They Killed My Father’ Gets Theatrical Release

Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father” will open in 10 U.S. theaters on Sept. 15 — the same day it launches globally on Netflix.

The movie premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month and will screen Monday night at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“First They Killed My Father” is a thriller that chronicles the journey of a childhood survivor of the Pol Pot regime during the Khmer Rouge years in Cambodia.

Jolie directed the film adaptation of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s memoir of surviving the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978. The story is told through her eyes starting at age five, when the Khmer Rouge came to power, until age nine. “First They Killed My Father” was written by Jolie and Ung and produced by Jolie and acclaimed Cambodian director and producer Rithy Panh.

Most U.S. exhibitors have been reluctant to show Netflix titles due to the chains opposing Netflix’s strategy to release films at the same time that the films become available on streaming platform.

“First They Killed My Father” will open in the following theaters:

Los Angeles – The Landmark

New York City – Lincoln Plaza Cinemas, iPic at Fulton Street Theaters

Atlanta – Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema

Boston – Landmark’s Kendall Square Cinemas

Chicago – Landmark’s Century Centre

Dallas – Landmark’s Magnolia Theatre

Philadelphia – Landmark’s Ritz Bourse

San Francisco – Landmark’s Embarcadero Center Cinema

Washington D.C.- Landmark’s E Street Cinema

Seattle – Landmark’s Crest Cinema Centre