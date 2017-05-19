Cannes: Indie Thriller ‘Imprisoned’ Draws Ana Isabelle (EXCLUSIVE)

Puerto Rican actress and singer Ana Isabelle has joined Laurence Fishburne, Juan Pablo Raba, Juana Acosta, Jon Huertas, Esai Morales and John Heard in the indie thriller “Imprisoned,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is scheduled to begin production in May in Puerto Rico. 13 Films is handling worldwide sales and presenting the title to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Paul Kampf’s Equitas Entertainment is producing. Producers are Paul Kampf, Holly Levow, Tom Sperry, and Luillo Ruiz from the Pimienta Film Company in Puerto Rico. Megan Messmer is co-producer with Equitas Entertainment. Executive producers are Walter Josten, Tannaz Anisi, and Greg Schenz.

Kampf is directing from his own script, described as a revenge thriller wrapped around a love story with the question of the sacrifices made for love. Fishburne is playing the local prison warden. Raba and Acosta play a couple and Isabelle portrays her daughter — a young woman who never knew her father.

Kampf, Levow and Sperry launched Equitas Entertainment last year as a production/film fund with the mission to close the gender pay gap and elevate underserved talents in the entertainment industry. Equitas’ last film was the dark comedy “Best Fake Friends.”

Isabelle released her first album, “Por El Amor,” in 2007. She won Univision’s reality show “Viva el Sueño” in 2009.

She is managed by Carolyn Anthony of Anthony & Associates Ltd.