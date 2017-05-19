Cannes: Indie Thriller ‘Imprisoned’ Draws Ana Isabelle (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Cannes: Indie Thriller 'Imprisoned' Draws Ana
Shane Drummond/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Puerto Rican actress and singer Ana Isabelle has joined Laurence Fishburne, Juan Pablo Raba, Juana Acosta, Jon Huertas, Esai Morales and John Heard in the indie thriller “Imprisoned,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film is scheduled to begin production in May in Puerto Rico. 13 Films is handling worldwide sales and presenting the title to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Paul Kampf’s Equitas Entertainment is producing. Producers are Paul Kampf, Holly Levow, Tom Sperry, and Luillo Ruiz from the Pimienta Film Company in Puerto Rico. Megan Messmer is co-producer with Equitas Entertainment. Executive producers are Walter Josten, Tannaz Anisi, and Greg Schenz.

Kampf is directing from his own script, described as a revenge thriller wrapped around a love story with the question of the sacrifices made for love. Fishburne is playing the local prison warden. Raba and Acosta play a couple and Isabelle portrays her daughter — a young woman who never knew her father.

Kampf, Levow and Sperry launched Equitas Entertainment last year as a production/film fund with the mission to close the gender pay gap and elevate underserved talents in the entertainment industry. Equitas’ last film was the dark comedy “Best Fake Friends.”

Isabelle released her first album, “Por El Amor,” in 2007. She won Univision’s reality show “Viva el Sueño” in 2009.

She is managed by Carolyn Anthony of Anthony & Associates Ltd.

 

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad