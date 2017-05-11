Ambitious Middle East Fest to Launch in Red Sea Resort With Backing From Egyptian Billionaire

ROME — The Middle East festival landscape is set to be shaken-up by the El Gouna Film Festival, an ambitious new event combining financial muscle, expertise, and a competitive calendar slot.

Located in the high-end El Gouna Red Sea resort, the fest is backed by Egyptian telecom billionaire Naguib Sawiris. Well-respected Arab cinema expert and programmer Intishal Al Tamimi is on board as artistic director. Al Tamimi is a former Arab cinema programmer at the Abu Dhabi film fest, where he also ran the Sanad film fund.

The first edition of El Gouna is set to take place Sept. 22-Sept. 29, ahead of both the Cairo and Dubai film fests, which are the region’s main film events. This means that, going forward, El Gouna is positioned to potentially get first dibs on Arab film premiers.

El Gouna, which is being equipped with state-of-the-art festival infrastructure, is touted as a safe haven.

The fest will comprise competitions for features, documentaries and shorts and also a market side called CineGouna Platform, a co-production mart.

“From its very first edition, the festival will be an unmissable annual rendezvous for film professionals and film lovers from Egypt the Arabic countries and indeed from all over the world,” Al Timimi (pictured) said in a statement.