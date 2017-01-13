Factory 25 has acquired the U.S. theatrical rights to the documentary “All This Panic” with plans for a release in the early spring, Variety has learned exclusively.

“All This Panic” is directed by Jenny Gage and follows seven teenage girls as they navigate growing up in New York City over a three-year period. It’s Gage’s feature length directorial debut collaborating with long time film and photography partner Tom Betterton and premiered in October at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival.

The film explores the teens navigating the ephemeral and fleeting transition between child and adult. It will premiere the film theatrically in March in New York City at IFC Center, followed by screenings across the country through spring.

Alyssa Simon, in her review for Variety, characterized the film as “A slender, artfully shot, loosely structured documentary that captures moments in the lives of seven mostly middle-class New York City girls as they blossom over a three-year period.”

“All This Panic” will also be available digitally in April via iTunes, Vimeo, Amazon and many other digital outlets followed by a television premiere on the Fusion Network.

Producers are Gage, Betterton, Christie Colliopoulos and Jennifer Ollman. The original score is by Didier Leplae and Joe Wong with music by Mary Timony, Ben Benjamin, The Echelon Effect and Jack Ventimiglia.