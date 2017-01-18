Adam Brody and Sophie Nelisse are attached to star in Evan Morgan’s murder mystery “The Kid Detective.”

UTA and Myriad Pictures will handle sales and production is set to begin in early 2017. Myriad will introduce the film to international buyers at the upcoming European Film Market during the Berlin Film Festival.

Morgan will direct from his own script, which centers on a once celebrated kid detective (Brody) who’s now 29 and continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity. That changes when a naïve client (Nelisse) seeks to discover who brutally murdered her boyfriend.

Morgan was the co-writer, producer and editor of “The Dirties,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at Slamdance, and was released internationally by Kevin Smith, Phase 4, and Pulse Films. He most recently received the Canal Plus Prizeat the Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival for his short “A Pretty Funny Story.”

Shawn Williamson and Jameson Parker will produce for Brightlight Pictures. Myriad Pictures is repping the international rights and co-repping domestic with UTA.

Kirk D’Amico will serve as executive producer with Adam Brody also taking on a producer role. Brightlight’s credits include “50/50,” “The Company You Keep” and “White Noise.”

Myriad’s Theresa Won brought the project to Myriad and CFO Kevin Forester negotiated sales rights to the film with UTA negotiating on behalf of the filmmakers.