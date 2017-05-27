‘A Man of Integrity,’ ‘Wind River,’ ‘Barbara’ Take Un Certain Regard Awards at Cannes

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof took the top prize from a jury headed by actress Uma Thurman.
Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof’s “A Man of Integrity” won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival this evening, beating a diverse international selection of 17 other titles to the honor. The award was presented by this year’s Un Certain Regard jury president Uma Thurman, heading a panel that also included filmmakers Joachim Lafosse and Mohamed Diab, actor Reda Kateb and Karlovy Vary festival director Karel Och.
Other prizewinners included U.S. writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s Sundance-premiered debut feature “Wind River” and actor-filmmaker Mathieu Amalric’s section opener “Barbara.”
More details to come in an update of this report. The full list of Un Certain Regard winners is as follows:
Un Certain Regard Award: “A Man of Integrity,” Mohammad Rasoulof
Best Director: Taylor Sheridan, “Wind River”
Jury Prize: Michel Franco, “April’s Daughter”
Jury Award for Performance: Jasmine Trinca, “Fortunata”
Special Award for Poetry of Cinema: Mathieu Amalric, “Barbara”