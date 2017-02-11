After You’re Gone
Director: Anna Matison
Screenwriter: Anna Matison, Timur Ezugbaya
Producers: Sergei Bezrukov, Alexei Kublitsky, Anna Matison
Key cast: Sergei Bezrukov, Anastasia Bezrukova, Karina Andolenko
Sales company: Central Partnership
Logline: Renowned ballet dancer Aleksey Temnikov discovers he will soon lose the ability to walk. For him, this means only one thing — death. Before this happens, he sets out to choreograph a ballet.
Attraction
Director: Fedor Bondarchuk
Screenwriter: Oleg Malovichko, Andrey Zolotarev
Producers: Fedor Bondarchuk, Dmitriy Rudovskiy, Mikhail Vrubel
Key cast: Irina Starshenbaum, Alexander Petrov, Oleg Menshikov
Sales company: Art Pictures
Logline: An unidentified flying object, allegedly of extraterrestrial origin, is shot down over Moscow.
Fantastic Journey to Oz (animation)
Director: Vladimir Toropchin
Screenwriter: Alexandr Boyarsky
Producers: Anton Zlatopolsky, Sergey Selyanov, Alexander Boyarsky
Sales company: Wizart
Logline: Urfin, a troubled carpenter, makes an army of wooden soldiers to invade the Emerald City. Dorothy and her friends come to the rescue of the city dwellers.
Guardians
Director: Sarik Andreasyan
Screenwriter: Andrey Gavrilov
Producers: Sarik Andreasyan, Gevond Andreasyan, Vladimir Polyakov
Key cast: Alina Lanina, Sebastian Seesak, Anton Pampushniy
Sales company: Planeta Inform Film Distribution
Logline: A group of superheroes gather to save the world from the villainous maniac August Kuratov.
Ice
Director: Oleg Trofim
Screenwriter: Oleg Malovichko, Andrey Zolotarev
Producers: Fedor Bondarchuk, Dmitriy Rudovskiy, Alexander Andryuschenko
Key cast: Aglaya Tarasova, Milosh Bikovich, Aleksandr Petrov
Sales company: Art Pictures
Logline: An injury ruins figure-skater Nadia’s Olympic dreams. Hockey player Sasha tries to get her to believe in herself again, and go back on the ice.
Panfilov’s Twenty Eight
Director: Kim Druzhinin, Andrey Shalyopa
Screenwriter: Andrey Shalyopa
Producers: Andrey Shalyopa, Anton Yudintsev
Key cast: Alexander Ustyugov, Yakov Kucherevskiy, Azamat Nigmanov
Sales company: Russian World Vision
Logline: A group of 28 soldiers of the Red Army’s 316th Rifle Division holds up the advance on Moscow of a column of 54 Nazi tanks.
The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice (animation)
Director: Alexey Tsitsilin
Screenwriter: Alexey Tsitsilin, Alexey Zamyslov, Vladimir Nikolaev, Robert Lence
Producers: Yuri Moskvin, Vladimir Nikolaev
Key cast: Laurie Hymes, Jason Griffith, Graham Halstead
Sales company: Wizart
Logline: Kai and Gerda have grown up, and are ready to cause a global disaster.
Sobibor
Director: Andrey Malyukov
Screenwriter: Aleksandr Adabashyan
Producers: Elmira Aynulova, Nataliya Doroshkevich, Maria Zhuromskaya
Key cast: Konstantin Khabenskiy, Christopher Lambert, Michalina Olszanska
Sales company: Yellow, Black and White Intl.
Logline: True story of a Soviet officer who organized an escape from a Nazi concentration camp.
The Spacewalker
Director: Dmitry Kiselyov
Screenwriter: Yuri Korotkov
Producers: Timur Bekmambetov, Evgeniy Mironov
Key cast: Konstantin Khabensky, Evgeniy Mironov
Sales company: Mirsand
Logline: Drama centers on the Space Race in 1965.
Viking
Director: Andrei Kravchuk
Screenwriter: Andrei Kravchuk, Andrei Rubanov, with Victor Smirnov
Lead producers: Konstantin Ernst, Anatoli Maksimov
Key cast: Danila Kozlovskii, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Maksim Sukhanov
Sales company: Central Partnership
Logline: Historical action epic set in the Dark Ages, when chaos gave rise to heroes.