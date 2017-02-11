After You’re Gone

Director: Anna Matison

Screenwriter: Anna Matison, Timur Ezugbaya

Producers: Sergei Bezrukov, Alexei Kublitsky, Anna Matison

Key cast: Sergei Bezrukov, Anastasia Bezrukova, Karina Andolenko

Sales company: Central Partnership

Logline: Renowned ballet dancer Aleksey Temnikov discovers he will soon lose the ability to walk. For him, this means only one thing — death. Before this happens, he sets out to choreograph a ballet.

Attraction

Director: Fedor Bondarchuk

Screenwriter: Oleg Malovichko, Andrey Zolotarev

Producers: Fedor Bondarchuk, Dmitriy Rudovskiy, Mikhail Vrubel

Key cast: Irina Starshenbaum, Alexander Petrov, Oleg Menshikov

Sales company: Art Pictures

Logline: An unidentified flying object, allegedly of extraterrestrial origin, is shot down over Moscow.

Fantastic Journey to Oz (animation)

Director: Vladimir Toropchin

Screenwriter: Alexandr Boyarsky

Producers: Anton Zlatopolsky, Sergey Selyanov, Alexander Boyarsky

Sales company: Wizart

Logline: Urfin, a troubled carpenter, makes an army of wooden soldiers to invade the Emerald City. Dorothy and her friends come to the rescue of the city dwellers.

Guardians

Director: Sarik Andreasyan

Screenwriter: Andrey Gavrilov

Producers: Sarik Andreasyan, Gevond Andreasyan, Vladimir Polyakov

Key cast: Alina Lanina, Sebastian Seesak, Anton Pampushniy

Sales company: Planeta Inform Film Distribution

Logline: A group of superheroes gather to save the world from the villainous maniac August Kuratov.

Ice

Director: Oleg Trofim

Screenwriter: Oleg Malovichko, Andrey Zolotarev

Producers: Fedor Bondarchuk, Dmitriy Rudovskiy, Alexander Andryuschenko

Key cast: Aglaya Tarasova, Milosh Bikovich, Aleksandr Petrov

Sales company: Art Pictures

Logline: An injury ruins figure-skater Nadia’s Olympic dreams. Hockey player Sasha tries to get her to believe in herself again, and go back on the ice.

Panfilov’s Twenty Eight

Director: Kim Druzhinin, Andrey Shalyopa

Screenwriter: Andrey Shalyopa

Producers: Andrey Shalyopa, Anton Yudintsev

Key cast: Alexander Ustyugov, Yakov Kucherevskiy, Azamat Nigmanov

Sales company: Russian World Vision

Logline: A group of 28 soldiers of the Red Army’s 316th Rifle Division holds up the advance on Moscow of a column of 54 Nazi tanks.

The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice (animation)

Director: Alexey Tsitsilin

Screenwriter: Alexey Tsitsilin, Alexey Zamyslov, Vladimir Nikolaev, Robert Lence

Producers: Yuri Moskvin, Vladimir Nikolaev

Key cast: Laurie Hymes, Jason Griffith, Graham Halstead

Sales company: Wizart

Logline: Kai and Gerda have grown up, and are ready to cause a global disaster.

Sobibor

Director: Andrey Malyukov

Screenwriter: Aleksandr Adabashyan

Producers: Elmira Aynulova, Nataliya Doroshkevich, Maria Zhuromskaya

Key cast: Konstantin Khabenskiy, Christopher Lambert, Michalina Olszanska

Sales company: Yellow, Black and White Intl.

Logline: True story of a Soviet officer who organized an escape from a Nazi concentration camp.

The Spacewalker

Director: Dmitry Kiselyov

Screenwriter: Yuri Korotkov

Producers: Timur Bekmambetov, Evgeniy Mironov

Key cast: Konstantin Khabensky, Evgeniy Mironov

Sales company: Mirsand

Logline: Drama centers on the Space Race in 1965.

Viking

Director: Andrei Kravchuk

Screenwriter: Andrei Kravchuk, Andrei Rubanov, with Victor Smirnov

Lead producers: Konstantin Ernst, Anatoli Maksimov

Key cast: Danila Kozlovskii, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Maksim Sukhanov

Sales company: Central Partnership

Logline: Historical action epic set in the Dark Ages, when chaos gave rise to heroes.