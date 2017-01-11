Peter Dinklage, Patton Oswalt, Larry Wilmore, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Sonia Braga have been named to the juries at the Sundance Film Festival.

García Bernal, who won a Golden Globe Award for “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “Game of Thrones” star Dinklage will be on the U.S. dramatic films jury while Wilmore is part of the U.S. documentary jury. Oswalt is on the short film jury.

The festival kicks off Jan. 19 and runs through Jan. 29 in Park City, Utah.

Producer Jody Hill, AFI Fest director Jacqueline Lyanga, and production designer Jeannine Oppewall are also on the dramatic films jury. Wilmore will be joined on the documentary jury by French filmmaker, producer Julie Goldman, filmmaker Robert Greene, and “American Masters” series creator and executive producer Susan Lacy.

Braga is part of the world cinema dramatic jury along with Chinese actress-producer Nai An and Greek filmmaker Athina Rachel Tsangari.

The awards will be given out on Jan. 28 in a ceremony in Park City hosted by Jessica Williams.

Costume designer and wardrobe stylist Shirley Kurata and filmmaker David Lowery (“Pete’s Dragon”) are joining Oswalt on the short films jury.

The world cinema documentary jury includes festivals veteran Carl Spence, screenwriter Marina Stavenhagen and Australian filmmaker Lynette Wallworth.