Reed Midem Expands Its eSports BAR Event For Third Edition

Reed Midem, the organizer of MipTV, Mipcom and Midem, will be hosting a third, expanded edition of eSports BAR in Cannes from Feb. 12-14.

The event, which aims at bringing together leaders of eSports organisations, brands, agencies and media, launched in Cannes in February and held its second edition in Miami in September.

Reed Midem said they were encouraged to ramp up the scale of the event following the strong demand from the Esports industry execs who attended the inaugural edition in Cannes and gave it 96% satisfaction rate. The upcoming Esports BAR will welcome four times more guests than the first event which had gathered 115 delegates from 69 companies and 18 countries.

Hosted in the Palais des Festivals’ gold standard Rotonde exhibition hall, the third event will bow an eSports BAR Game Shakers, a competitive section that will hand out awards to individuals and companies for their forward-thinking approach to esports. The jury will include execs from The Coca Cola Company, Activision Blizzard and Sweden’s MTG.

Meanwhile, Christina Alejandre, general manager of eleague and VP of eSports at Turner Sports has joined the Esports BAR Advisory team of industry leaders.

The lineup will also include pre-scheduled one-to-one business meetings, as well as a special programme of curated workshops and personalized tutorial sessions. The panels will discuss how to inves in esports, the links between traditional sports and esports and gambling within the esports sector.

Next year’s event will introduce tailored business sessions allowing delegates to access specific case studies, such as the state of play in China and discussions on the convergence between pure player esports companies, brands and media.

“While ESL organises numerous sell-out esports events for teams and fans around the world, Esports BAR is unique because it is an international business-oriented gathering with an exclusive group of senior decision-makers in a nearly private environment,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of ESL, the world’s largest esports company. Reichert said having a dedicated forum like Esports BAR was essential due to the field’s important developments, opportunities and challenges.

Jerome Delhaye, the head of Reed Midem’s entertainment division, pointed out Esports BAR was a continuation of what Reed Midem has done with tradeshows such as MipTV and Mipcom which have played a role in the development of the TV industry, as well as Midem which remains an important event in the music business.

“Now we are bringing our experience in the global entertainment market to serve esports,” said Delhaye.

The first two editions have gathers such companies as Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, AMC Networks International, Turner Sports, Orange, Vivendi, Univision and Discovery, game publishers EA, Activision Blizzard, Bandai and Rovio, esports pure players Fnatic, ESForce, Webedia and ESL and major brands including PepsiCo, Sennheiser and The Coca Cola Company.