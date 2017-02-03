Michael Keaton is now on screens playing Ray Kroc, the mastermind behind McDonald’s, in “The Founder.” But he dropped by the Variety offices for a quick round of #AskHollywood, where he took a wide range of questions, including queries about the similarities between Kroc and Donald Trump, the feminism behind “Mr. Mom” and a job opening where he could utilize the skills he displayed in the Oscar-winning “Spotlight.” And, of course, there was a “Batman” reference and a demonstration of the Trademark Michael Keaton Stare.
Michael Keaton Answers Your Questions About Trump, ‘Batman,’ and ‘Mr. Mom’
2016-2017 Oscar Predictions
Variety Jobs
-
Creative Development CoordinatorTriptyk Studios, New York, New York
-
Account/Project Coordinator (Ad Agency)Petrol Advertising, Burbank, California
-
Media SpecialistBridgewater Associates, Westport, Connecticut
-
Executive Director, Aspen FilmCompany Confidential, Aspen, Colorado
-
Associate Director, YouTuber & Gamer PartnershipsSave the Children, Fairfield, Connecticut
-
See More Jobs