Michael Keaton is now on screens playing Ray Kroc, the mastermind behind McDonald’s, in “The Founder.” But he dropped by the Variety offices for a quick round of #AskHollywood, where he took a wide range of questions, including queries about the similarities between Kroc and Donald Trump, the feminism behind “Mr. Mom” and a job opening where he could utilize the skills he displayed in the Oscar-winning “Spotlight.” And, of course, there was a “Batman” reference and a demonstration of the Trademark Michael Keaton Stare.

SEE ALSO: Michael Keaton on 'The Founder's' 'Billy Wilder' Elements, Playing 'Spider-Man' Villain Vulture

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0