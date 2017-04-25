Anjelica Huston to Be Honored at Seattle International Film Festival

Academy Award-winning actress Anjelica Huston will be honored with the Career Achievement In Acting Award at the 43rd annual Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF), the fest announced this morning.

The tribute event will take place on June 7, prior to a screening of her new movie, “Trouble,” written and directed by renowned playwright and two-time Emmy nominee Theresa Rebeck. Huston also serves as an executive producer on “Trouble,” which casts her and Bill Pullman as feuding siblings.

In addition to “Trouble,” the festival will be screening two of Huston’s films from 1990, “The Grifters” and “The Witches.” More information and tickets are available at the festival’s website, http://www.siff.net.

Huston was born into a film dynasty that includes her father, director John Huston, and her grandfather, actor Walter Huston. She won an Oscar for her role in 1985’s “Prizzi’s Honor,” directed by her father, and was nominated for “Enemies: A Love Story” and “The Grifters.”

The festival runs May 18 – June 11 and will present over 400 films from over 80 countries. SIFF executive director Sarah Wilke says, “It is an honor to welcome such a talented, exquisite, and tenacious actress to this year’s festival. Anjelica Huston has graced the theater screen for many years and we at SIFF are elated to celebrate her success as an artist with our Career Achievement in Acting Award.”