Dwayne Johnson’s Busy Slate

One of the most in-demand actors in the biz, Dwayne Johnson’s slate begs the question, “How does he have the time?”

This past year, Johnson had starring roles in three major films, including the box office smash “The Fate of the Furious,” and he’s not slowing down. His IMDb page boasts more than 10 titles with projects ranging from his own “Fast & Furious” spinoff to the development of a “San Andreas” sequel to a rumored role in the “Suicide Squad” sequel.

One of Johnson’s biggest recent successes was Disney’s “Moana,” which became one of the year’s top-grossing films of the year, with more than $640 million at the box office. So it makes sense for sequel rumors to begin swirling.

“I am only interested in a ‘Moana’ sequel if the entire movie is solely based on my character Maui and that he has no friends except his tattoos and loves singing Lin-Manuel Miranda songs while drinking tequila,” Johnson quips when asked of the prospect of “Moana 2.” He jokes, “Clearly this will be Disney art imitating my life.”

Take a look of a few of Johnson’s upcoming projects:

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Dec. 20

Johnson stars in the new “Jumanji,” which is not a remake, but is a continuation of the story 22 years later. “The main attraction for me was the idea of taking a beloved title and expanding on it with an incredible amount of reverence and respect, and delivering it to a whole new generation,” Johnson says.

Ballers

2018

The HBO series, which counts Mark Wahlberg as an executive producer, has been renewed for a fourth season.

Skyscraper

2018

Johnson was intrigued by the action pic because of the original concept from writer and director Rawson Thurber. “It was a phenomenal idea that ultimately became one of the most sought after projects in Hollywood of 2016, and eventually landed at Legendary and Universal,” he says. “It is a blending of Rawson and my favorite movies: ‘Towering Inferno’ meets ‘The Fugitive’ meets ‘Die Hard.’ [It’s] very well written, very smart, very intense.” Johnson says the film begs the question, “How far would you go to save your family?”

Rampage

2018

“What attracted me to ‘Rampage’ was the fact that it was one of my favorite arcade video games as a kid,” he says. Johnson sarcastically adds: “The idea that I could have a gigantic, rare, albino gorilla as my best friend, and watch him fight against a gigantic mutated wolf and a grotesquely angry mutated alligator the size of a football field — you know, the stuff all dreams are made of.”

Fighting With My Family

2018

The family wrestling film will feature Johnson playing himself, alongside a cast that includes Florence Pugh, Vince Vaughn and “Game of Thrones” star

Lena Headey.

‘Fast’ Spinoff

July 26, 2019

Johnson joined the wildly poplular “Fast & Furious” franchise with 2011’s “Fast Five.” as Agent Luke Hobbs. He’s set to star alongside Jason Statham in a spinoff, which is set to head into production next August. The spinoff is slated to hit theaters in summer 2019, ahead of “Fast 9,” which was pushed back to 2020.

Jungle Cruise

Not dated

Johnson will topline another family-friendly pic with the live-action adaptation of Disney’s iconic theme park ride, which is set to shoot in spring 2018. Johnson has described “Jungle Cruise” as in the vein of an “Indiana Jones” adventure film.

San Andreas 2

In development

A sequel to the earthquake action film is in development with Johnson set to reprise his role from the original film, though no scheduling is under way at this point. The first film was released in 2015 and became a surprise box office hit, making a whopping $474 million worldwide.

Doc Savage

In development

Johnson is attached to the film adaptation of the superhero that he describes as “the inspiration for Superman.”

Black Adam

In development

Plot details are under wraps for the spinoff movie of “Shazam!” that has Johnson excited to enter the DC Universe. When he confirmed he’d be bringing the anti-hero to life, Johnson tweeted, “This character is in my bones.” Though the project is in development, speculation has already surfaced that Johnson’s character may make a cameo in the upcoming “Suicide

Squad 2.”