Rich Sullivan has been upped to chief operating officer at STXdigital, a division of STX Entertainment.

Sullivan, who has served as chief financial officer for the past two and a half years, will partner with chief creative officer of STXalternative and STXreality Jason Goldberg to expand digital programming and OTT capabilities. In his new role, Sullivan will also be responsible for tasks including building out the company’s digital business operations, establishing strategic partnerships across social and video platforms, and progressing data analytics capabilities.

In his previous role as CFO, Sullivan played an important role in building out the company’s financial and business operations, helping to lead the company’s expansion into its multi-platform business strategy including its recent acquisition of Surreal, a content creation company in the Virtual Reality space.

“Rich has been pivotal in STX’s ongoing and aggressive growth and diversification as we lead the industry in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises,” said STX Entertainment president Sophie Watts. “In this new post, we will rely on Rich to lead key innovations that will accelerate the frictionless movement of creative experiences across all platforms.”

Sullivan will assume the role immediately and will continue to be located at the company’s headquarters in Burbank.