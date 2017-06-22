‘Wonder Woman’ Crosses $600 Million at Worldwide Box Office

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman” continues to be a box office force.

In less than three weeks of wide release, “Wonder Woman” has earned $601.6 million. The breakdown, after Wednesday night’s totals were counted, now stand at $289.2 million domestic, and $312.4 million overseas.

This comes after “Wonder Woman” shattered expectations to earn $103.3 million in North America during its opening weekend. The movie has shown impressive holds since then, dropping only 43% during its second weekend, and a staggering 29.5% in its third frame.

Related

Male Action Stars vs Wonder Woman

As ‘Wonder Woman’ Soars, Movies Starring Men Fail to Connect at Box Office

“Wonder Woman” is also the rare movie this summer that has been able to post a relatively equal split between U.S. and international earnings. Film such as “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” and the upcoming “Transformers: The Last Knight” are leaning heavily on the international box office, especially China.

It’s a big win for Warner Bros. and DC Comics which have pulled off a movie that has been received well by both audiences and critics. Director Patty Jenkins, too, has been a celebrated figure in Hollywood since the movie proved to be a hit. Variety recently revealed exclusively that Jenkins is already involved in drafting a script for the sequel. Gal Gadot and Chris Pine topline the film as Diana Prince (a.k.a. Wonder Woman) and Steve Trevor.

Domestically, “Wonder Woman” is the third-highest earning movie of 2017 so far behind Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” ($503.5 million) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($376.2 million).

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad