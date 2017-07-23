‘Wonder Woman’ Becomes Top Earning Summer Movie at the Domestic Box Office

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
WONDER WOMAN
Courtesy of Warner Bros./Clay Enos

Step aside, Star-Lord.

As of this weekend, “Wonder Woman” is officially the highest grossing summer film at the domestic box office. With $389 million, the DC Comics movie from Warner Bros. has passed the previous leader, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($387 million). “Guardians,” though, has “Wonder Woman” beat on a global level with $860 million versus $779 million so far.

“Wonder Woman” is also now in second place for 2017 overall behind only Disney’s remake of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Related

Box Office: ‘Dunkirk’ Conquers Weekend With $50.5 Million, ‘Valerian’ Flops

Warner Bros. is reaping the benefits. With this weekend’s successful launch of “Dunkirk,” the studio has tallied over $1 billion at the domestic box office — the seventeenth consecutive year that Warner Bros. has done so.

“Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the titular role, has been as close to an unmitigated success as a movie can be since it launched to $103.1 million during its opening weekend. The film was praised almost unanimously by critics, earning it a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Related

Justice League

‘Justice League’ Trailer Shows Off DC Comics Big Bad Steppenwolf

Plans for a sequel are murky, but one is definitely in the works. In a June interview with DC film universe chiefs Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, Variety revealed that Jenkins was already working on a script for a second installation.

Although “Wonder Woman” has certainly been Warner Bros.’ power player, the studio has also seen positive receipts from releases earlier in the year including “The Lego Batman Movie” ($175 million domestic) and “Kong: Skull Island” ($168 million domestic). Next up, the studio has two horror plays with “Annabelle: Creation” and “It,” followed by major releases later in the year “Blade Runner 2049” and “Justice League.” 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad