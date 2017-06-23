‘Wonder Woman’ Breaks Records: Biggest Live-Action Box Office Hit by Female Director

Wonder Woman” set a new milestone on Friday, becoming the highest-grossing live-action film to be directed by a woman.

The superhero adventure eclipsed the $609.8 million racked up by “Mamma Mia!,” the Abba musical that was directed by Phyllida Lloyd.

“Wonder Woman” was directed by Patty Jenkins, who previously oversaw the Oscar-winning “Monster.” Despite the critical raves that “Monster” earned, Jenkins had to wait 14 years before directing another feature film. She only got the “Wonder Woman” gig after the original choice, Michelle MacLaren, was pushed out in the wake of creative differences.

“Wonder Woman” was backed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Critics loved the film, praising it as a breath of fresh air after a series of downbeat comic book films such as “Suicide Squad” and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Jenkins hasn’t officially signed on to direct a “Wonder Woman” sequel, but in an interview with Variety, DC Comics chief creative officer Geoff Johns said he is already working with the director on a treatment for a follow-up.

“Wonder Woman” stars Gal Gadot as the lasso-sporting title character. Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and David Thewlis co-star in the picture.

Domestically, “Wonder Woman” is the third-highest-grossing film of the year with $289.2 million. It ranks behind “Beauty and the Beast” ($503.5 million) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($376.7 million).

