‘Wonder Woman’ Crosses $400 Million at Domestic Box Office

Senior Film and Media Editor @BrentALang
Wonder Woman” and her Amazonian bracelets just shattered a glass ceiling.

The comic book adaptation crossed the $400 million mark at the North American box office on Tuesday, becoming the 27th movie to ever break that barrier. It also the third highest-grossing Warner Bros. release on a domestic basis, sliding in behind Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” It’s the highest-grossing film ever released by a female director (Patty Jenkins).

“Wonder Woman” is the year’s second highest-grossing domestic release. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is the year’s top grosser with $504 million. Overseas, the film hasn’t been quite as big a hit, having failed to match its domestic haul. “Wonder Woman’s” global ticket sales stand at $795 million globally.

The film was a hit with critics, as well as audiences. Reviewers praised Jenkins’ optimistic tone, its World War I backdrop, and the lead performance by Gal Gadot as the lasso-wielding heroine. The picture was seen as a welcome departure from other DC Comics releases such as “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad,” both of which made money,but were slammed for their dreary style. Warner Bros. is planning to push “Wonder Woman” for awards attention.

In addition to Gadot, the film stars Chris Pine, Danny Huston, and Robin Wright.

